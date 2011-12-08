Dec 8 Thai stocks may be range-bound with
a weaker bias on Thursday as investors worry whether a credible
deal to resolve Europe's debt crisis will be reached at a summit
on Friday.
The Thai SET index climbed 1.6 percent to 1,046.73
on Wednesday, led by big-cap bank and energy shares. The bourse
said foreign investors bought $42 million worth of shares,
adding to $262 million in the previous five sessions.
Brokers expect a choppy session on Thursday, with buying for
retirement mutual funds (RMF) and long-term equity funds (LTF)
lending support. The funds offer tax breaks and demand for the
funds is often high towards the end of the year.
"The market may face some profit-taking around the 1,050
resistance level ... Overall, we still see good inflows from
domestic institutions," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior
analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.98 percent by 0220 GMT.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0132 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1261.01 0.2% 2.540
USD/JPY 77.65 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0436 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD 1737.09 -0.24% -4.250
US CRUDE 100.54 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 12196.37 0.38% 46.24
ASIA ADRS 119.12 0.67% 0.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Thai Reinsurance Pcl
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services had lowered it long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on
Thai Reinsurance to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. It said Thai Re has
significant risk exposure to the recent flooding.
- Thai Airways International Pcl
Singapore low-cost carrier Tiger Airways said on
Wednesday it has dropped plans for a joint venture budget
airline with Thai Airways International due to its failure to
get the necessary government approvals.
($1 = 30.7750 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)