Dec 8 Thai stocks may be range-bound with a weaker bias on Thursday as investors worry whether a credible deal to resolve Europe's debt crisis will be reached at a summit on Friday. The Thai SET index climbed 1.6 percent to 1,046.73 on Wednesday, led by big-cap bank and energy shares. The bourse said foreign investors bought $42 million worth of shares, adding to $262 million in the previous five sessions. Brokers expect a choppy session on Thursday, with buying for retirement mutual funds (RMF) and long-term equity funds (LTF) lending support. The funds offer tax breaks and demand for the funds is often high towards the end of the year. "The market may face some profit-taking around the 1,050 resistance level ... Overall, we still see good inflows from domestic institutions," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.98 percent by 0220 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0132 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.01 0.2% 2.540 USD/JPY 77.65 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0436 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1737.09 -0.24% -4.250 US CRUDE 100.54 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 12196.37 0.38% 46.24 ASIA ADRS 119.12 0.67% 0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >US STOCKS-Wall St edges up with eyes on EU summit >Oil falls on higher U.S. stocks, EU worries >FOREX-Euro holds breath before ECB, EU summit >Bond prices rise as EU hopes temper >Gold edges down ahead of ECB, EU summit STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Thai Reinsurance Pcl Standard & Poor's Ratings Services had lowered it long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Thai Reinsurance to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. It said Thai Re has significant risk exposure to the recent flooding. - Thai Airways International Pcl Singapore low-cost carrier Tiger Airways said on Wednesday it has dropped plans for a joint venture budget airline with Thai Airways International due to its failure to get the necessary government approvals. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.7750 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)