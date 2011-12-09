Dec 9 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Friday, tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia, but demand from domestic institutions for big caps should limit the losses. Asian shares and commodities fell on Friday and the euro remained under pressure because of growing doubts that European leaders could forge a credible plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis at a summit later in the day. However, brokers expect Thai fund managers to buy shares for retirement mutual funds (RMF) and long-term equity funds (LTF). Demand for the funds, which offer tax breaks, is often high towards the end of the year. The trading session on Friday may be subdued ahead of a three-day weekend, they said. The market is shut on Monday for a public holiday, reopening on Tuesday. "Investors may reduce their stock positions ahead of the long weekend and ahead of any resolution by the EU summit. We expect limited losses due to demand from local funds," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities. The Thai SET index edged down 0.33 percent to 1,043.24 on Thursday. Analysts pegged support for the main index at 1,032 and 1,030, with resistance at 1,050. The bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.9 billion baht ($62 million) on Thursday while domestic institutions sold 1.07 billion baht ($34.84 million) of shares. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2 percent by 0117 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0110 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1234.35 -2.11% -26.660 USD/JPY 77.68 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.993 -- 0.023 SPOT GOLD 1713.05 0.31% 5.260 US CRUDE 98.34 0.00% -0.010 DOW JONES 11997.70 -1.63% -198.67 ASIA ADRS 115.96 -2.65% -3.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY Wall St falls on dashed euro-zone hopes, Germany's rejection Oil dragged down by ECB comments; eyes EU summit FOREX-Euro licks wounds after ECB, China data eyed Bond prices gain as hopes fade for debt crisis solution Gold edges up as investors await EU summit - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.715 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould)