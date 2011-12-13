BANGKOK, Dec 13 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Tuesday when the market reopens after a public holiday, tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia as the euro zone crisis continues to worry investors. "External factors will lead the Thai market. Concerns about the euro zone should result in selling in risky assets such as stocks," said Chakkrit Charoenmetachai, senior analyst at broker Globlex Securities. The benchmark SET index fell 0.9 percent to 1,034 on Friday. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)