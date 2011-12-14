Dec 14 Thai stocks look set for a softer start on Wednesday on disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hints on new steps to stimulate growth to offset the global chill from Europe's festering debt crisis. "The underlying concerns about euro zone debt crisis will discourage risk taking by investors," said Viwat Techapoonphol, a strategist at broker Tisco Securities. "The market may open lower. There may be selective buying amid institutional buying towards year end," he said. Viwat said fund managers would need to pile up stocks to fill up demand for retirement mutual funds (RMF) and long-term equity funds (LTF). The funds offer tax breaks and investors often buy the funds towards the end of the year. The benchmark SET index edged down 0.33 percent at 1,030.61 on Tuesday. Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares for 1.45 billion baht ($46.50 million) on the day. Support for the main index on Wednesday was seen at 1,025, then 1,020, Viwat said. Most Southeast Asian stocks drifted lower along with Asia on Wednesday. By 0211 GMT, Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent and Malaysia's benchmark stock index edged 0.1 percent lower. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.38 percent. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1225.73 -0.87% -10.740 USD/JPY 78.02 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9825 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1632.19 0.08% 1.300 US CRUDE 99.79 -0.35% -0.350 DOW JONES 11954.94 -0.55% -66.45 ASIA ADRS 113.61 -1.35% -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment > Oil jumps 2 pct on Iran jitters, OPEC meeting eyed > Euro vulnerable to more downside; Italian debt sale eyed > Treasuries take off after 10yr sale, FOMC statement > PRECIOUS-U.S. gold falls 2 pct on dollar rally - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.18 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)