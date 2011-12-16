BANGKOK, Dec 16 Thai stocks looked set to gain some lost ground on Friday, cheered by positive sentiment in U.S. stocks overnight, brokers said. On Thursday, the benchmark Thai index edged up 0.07 percent to 1,024.16, reversing early losses after four sessions of falls. Energy shares, such as PTT Global Chemical Pcl , led a late rebound. "The market may rebound further today. As the external factors will not be such a drag on the market, the SET index could rise to test the 1,030 level today," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). The Thai bourse said retail investors were net buyers of shares on Thursday worth 2.3 billion baht ($73.18 million) while foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of 2.1 billion baht ($66.82 million). Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.75 0.32% 3.930 USD/JPY 77.84 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9044 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1581.49 0.75% 11.840 US CRUDE 93.95 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33 ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >For a change, market ignores Europe, rises on US data >Oil falls a second day in volatile expiry trade >Euro pressure eases, but ratings worry persists >Brighter data squelches Treasury rally >Gold rebounds, headed for weakest week in 3 months STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Total Access Comminication Pcl The telecoms operator planned to pay a special dividend of 16.46 baht ($0.52), it said in a statement to the stock exchange. - Airports of Thailand Pcl The country's main airport operator reported a net profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday, beating market expectations. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.43 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)