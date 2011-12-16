BANGKOK, Dec 16 Thai stocks looked set to
gain some lost ground on Friday, cheered by positive sentiment
in U.S. stocks overnight, brokers said.
On Thursday, the benchmark Thai index edged up 0.07
percent to 1,024.16, reversing early losses after four sessions
of falls. Energy shares, such as PTT Global Chemical Pcl
, led a late rebound.
"The market may rebound further today. As the external
factors will not be such a drag on the market, the SET index
could rise to test the 1,030 level today," said Parin
Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).
The Thai bourse said retail investors were net buyers of
shares on Thursday worth 2.3 billion baht ($73.18 million) while
foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of 2.1 billion
baht ($66.82 million).
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1215.75 0.32% 3.930
USD/JPY 77.84 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9044 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1581.49 0.75% 11.840
US CRUDE 93.95 0.09% 0.080
DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33
ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Total Access Comminication Pcl
The telecoms operator planned to pay a special dividend of
16.46 baht ($0.52), it said in a statement to the stock
exchange.
- Airports of Thailand Pcl
The country's main airport operator reported a net profit
for its fourth quarter on Thursday, beating market expectations.
($1 = 31.43 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)