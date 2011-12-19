Dec 19 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound with a negative bias on Monday, reflecting weak sentiment elsewhere in Asia, but domestic fund managers may pick up selected big caps, limiting any fall. Asian stocks fell on Monday on fears that credit rating downgrades affecting European countries could derail progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis, although the euro steadied after its worst weekly performance in three months. On Friday, the benchmark Thai index edged up 0.97 percent to 1,034.06, with the country's second-largest mobile operator, Total Access Communication Pcl, surging 9.8 percent after announcing a special dividend and a financial restructuring. "The Thai market should see a limited fall, probably of around five points today. Europe is still a negative story and that could lead to tight foreign inflows," said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus Securities. Brokers expected domestic buying interest to lend support, including demand for retirement mutual funds (RMF) and long-term equity funds (LTF) that offer tax breaks. Investors often buy the funds towards the end of the year if they have spare cash. The Thai bourse said domestic institutions were net buyers of shares on Friday worth 609 million baht ($19.43 million), almost offsetting net selling of 650 million baht ($20.74 million) by foreign investors. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0125 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1219.66 0.32% 3.910 USD/JPY 77.86 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8474 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1596.19 -0.16% -2.560 US CRUDE 93.21 -0.34% -0.320 DOW JONES 11866.39 -0.02% -2.42 ASIA ADRS 111.44 -0.13% -0.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St rally fades after warnings on Europe >Oil slips on Europe concern, posts 2nd weekly loss >FOREX-Euro steady, awaiting more ratings pain >Long-end rally pushes yields to two-month lows >Gold steady; eyes Europe after Fitch warning STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Kiatnakin Bank Pcl , Phatra Securities Pcl Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed Kiatnakin Bank Public Company Limited (KK) at National Long-Term 'BBB+(tha)' with Positive Outlook and Phatra Securities Public Company Limited (Phatra) at National Long-Term 'A-(tha)' with Stable Outlook. Their National Short-Term ratings have been affirmed at 'F2(tha)'. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.34 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)