Dec 22 Thai stocks are expected to track Asian stock markets lower on Thursday but higher global oil prices would lend support to resource-related shares, brokers said. The benchmark SET index gained 1 percent to 1,043.75 on Wednesday, led by gains in energy shares, including shares in petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl and energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl. Broker Thanachart Securities pegged support for the main index at 1,035, with resistance at 1,050. "Overall, we expect the market to take a lead from global stock markets. Fundamentally, the euro zone debt crisis will weigh on sentiment," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services for broker Thanachart Securities. The bourse said foreign investors and domestic institutions bought shares on Wednesday worth 852 million baht ($27.29 million) and 749 million baht ($23.99 million), respectively. Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as doubts remained over how much of the funds banks raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence. By 0132 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46 percent. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0111 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1243.72 0.19% 2.420 USD/JPY 78.09 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9615 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1610.74 -0.25% -4.050 US CRUDE 99 0.33% 0.330 DOW JONES 12107.74 0.03% 4.16 ASIA ADRS 111.94 -0.29% -0.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >US STOCKS-Oracle sinks Nasdaq; Dow, S&P hold firm >Oil rises as US stockpiles slump to near 3-year low >FOREX-Euro tense as ECB tender fails to impress >Prices fall after average auction, on year-end sales >Gold steady as Europe debt worries persist STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - True Corp Pcl Thailand's only fully integrated telecoms firm said on Wednesday it expected to post another net loss in 2012 due to investment to expand its third-generation mobile network, but it aimed to make a profit in 2013. ($1 = 31.225 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)