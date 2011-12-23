Dec 23 Thai stocks are expected to post limited gains in thin trade on Friday, with rises in Asian stocks supporting early sentiment but market players would look to take quick profits amid nagging concerns over the euro zone debt crisis. Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally in riskier assets. "The Thai market will probably move mildly higher as external sentiment is quite supportive, but the unresolved debt crisis in Europe will still be a concern," said strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker Phillip Securities. On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged down 0.12 percent at 1,042.52 due to late profit taking. Petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl eased 1.2 percent, reversing a 2.5 percent climb on the previous session. Teerada pegged resistance for the main index at 1,051. By 0214 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.22 percent. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0133 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1254 0.83% 10.280 USD/JPY 78.14 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9528 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1608.84 0.18% 2.940 US CRUDE 99.59 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 12169.65 0.51% 61.91 ASIA ADRS 113.01 0.96% 1.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Rally brings S&P closer to break-even for 2011 > Brent steady above $107, supported by U.S. econ data > FOREX-Euro sluggish in Asia, no rush to USD either > TREASURIES-Long bonds gain in light, pre-holiday volume > PRECIOUS-Gold steady after upbeat US data; Europe weighs STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - BEC World Pcl The company expected a double digit growth in net profit in 2011 on strong revenue from advertising, President for finance Chatchai Thiamtong told Reuters. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Martin Petty)