Dec 23 Thai stocks are expected to post
limited gains in thin trade on Friday, with rises in Asian
stocks supporting early sentiment but market players would look
to take quick profits amid nagging concerns over the euro zone
debt crisis.
Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening
economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally
in riskier assets.
"The Thai market will probably move mildly higher as
external sentiment is quite supportive, but the unresolved debt
crisis in Europe will still be a concern," said strategist
Teerada Charnyingyong of broker Phillip Securities.
On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged down 0.12
percent at 1,042.52 due to late profit taking. Petrochemical
firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl eased 1.2 percent,
reversing a 2.5 percent climb on the previous session.
Teerada pegged resistance for the main index at 1,051.
By 0214 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 1.22 percent.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0133 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1254 0.83% 10.280
USD/JPY 78.14 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9528 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1608.84 0.18% 2.940
US CRUDE 99.59 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 12169.65 0.51% 61.91
ASIA ADRS 113.01 0.96% 1.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> US STOCKS-Rally brings S&P closer to break-even for 2011
> Brent steady above $107, supported by U.S. econ data
> FOREX-Euro sluggish in Asia, no rush to USD either
> TREASURIES-Long bonds gain in light, pre-holiday volume
> PRECIOUS-Gold steady after upbeat US data; Europe weighs
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- BEC World Pcl
The company expected a double digit growth in net profit in
2011 on strong revenue from advertising, President for finance
Chatchai Thiamtong told Reuters.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Martin
Petty)