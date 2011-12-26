BANGKOK, Dec 26 Thai stocks are expected
to move narrowly on Monday, with fund inflows easing with market
hoidays in the region, but good buying interest by domestic
funds could lend support, brokers said.
The benchmark SET index edged down 0.5 percent at
1,037.37 on Friday on late profit taking.
The Thai bourse said retail investors sold shares worth a
net 7.3 billion baht ($233 million) while foreign investors
snapped up a net 7.2 billion baht ($230 million) of shares.
Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai
expected the index to move in the range of 1,032-1,040.
"It could be a thin and sluggish session today due to market
holidays in several major stock markets. Domestic funds will
continue a stock picking and that will lift market activities,"
he said.
Demand at for retirement mutual funds(RMF) and long-term
equity funds (LTF) is often high towards the end of the year.
Asian shares and the euro inched up on Monday as signs of
U.S. economic recovery underpinned sentiment, although trading
was expected to be subdued with many markets closed for extended
Christmas holidays.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading nearly flat by 0212 GMT.
($1 = 31.295 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Martin Petty)