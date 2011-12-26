BANGKOK, Dec 26 Thai stocks are expected to move narrowly on Monday, with fund inflows easing with market hoidays in the region, but good buying interest by domestic funds could lend support, brokers said. The benchmark SET index edged down 0.5 percent at 1,037.37 on Friday on late profit taking. The Thai bourse said retail investors sold shares worth a net 7.3 billion baht ($233 million) while foreign investors snapped up a net 7.2 billion baht ($230 million) of shares. Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai expected the index to move in the range of 1,032-1,040. "It could be a thin and sluggish session today due to market holidays in several major stock markets. Domestic funds will continue a stock picking and that will lift market activities," he said. Demand at for retirement mutual funds(RMF) and long-term equity funds (LTF) is often high towards the end of the year. Asian shares and the euro inched up on Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery underpinned sentiment, although trading was expected to be subdued with many markets closed for extended Christmas holidays. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading nearly flat by 0212 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1265.33 0.9% 11.330 USD/JPY 77.95 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0209 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1610.14 0.06% 0.900 US CRUDE 99.68 0.15% 0.150 DOW JONES 12294.00 1.02% 124.35 ASIA ADRS 113.61 0.53% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Santa rally puts S&P 500 up for the year > Oil rises on supply worries, supportive data > Dollar selling likely next week on year-end adjustment > Prices drop as investors offload recent supply > PRECIOUS-Gold slips as upbeat US data lifts dollar - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.295 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Martin Petty)