BANGKOK, Dec 27 Thai stocks are expected to be rangebound on Tuesday amid thin holiday trade in Asia but the Thai government's spending plan on water management and infrastructure could lend support to construction and related sectors, brokers said. The post-flood rehabilitation taskforce has set to propose for cabinet approval later in the day a 350 billion baht ($11 billion) budget for flood prevention and infrastructure upgrades. The benchmark SET index ended down 0.5 percent at 1,032.51 on Monday, with foreign investors selling shares for a net 119 million baht ($3.80 million), the bourse said. Support for the main index was seen at 1,024, with resistance at 1,036. "We see no fresh factors and it's still holiday season for many overseas stock markets. Some window dressing activity could help but trading may be quite narrow," said Phillip Securities strategist Teerada Charnyingyong. Asian shares were steady on Tuesday in thin volume as investors sat on the sidelines before U.S. markets reopen later in the day from a long weekend. Investors are awaiting data that could offer clues about growth prospects in the world's largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 percent at 0231 GMT. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1265.33 0.9% 11.330 USD/JPY 77.94 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.042 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1595.45 -0.59% -9.510 US CRUDE 99.69 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 12294.00 1.02% 124.35 ASIA ADRS 113.61 0.53% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >FOREX-Euro holds above 2011 low vs dollar >TREASURIES-Prices drop as investors offload recent supply >Gold steady in thin trade; eyes on euro zone STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Italian-Thai Development Pcl Thailand's largest construction firm said on Monday it expected to reach a conclusion in 2012 on how it would finance the Dawei deep sea port and infrastructure projects in Myanmar. ($1 = 31.295 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Martin Petty)