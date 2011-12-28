BANGKOK, Dec 28 Thai stocks are expected to trade narrowly on Wednesday, with activity drying up as year-end holidays approach. On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index edged down 0.4 percent to 1,028.38, with domestic institutions selling a net 286 million baht ($9.1 million) while foreign investors bought a net 144 million baht ($4.6 million), the Thai bourse said. Support for the main index was seen at 1,024, with resistance at 1,035, brokers said. "The market will continue its range-bound trade at the end of the year," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand). Asian shares elsewhere eased on Wednesday in low volume with many market players away for holidays, while oil slipped after surging the day before on concern about supply disruptions after Iran threatened to stop the flow of oil from the Gulf. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent by 0237 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0221 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1265.43 0.01% 0.100 USD/JPY 77.77 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9999 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1587.99 -0.27% -4.300 US CRUDE 101.52 0.18% 0.180 DOW JONES 12291.35 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 112.80 -0.71% -0.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Wall St finishes mostly flat in thin trade > Brent oil steadies near $109, Iran threat supports > FOREX-Euro in holiday mode, Italy bond sale eyed > TREASURIES-Prices edge higher in light trading > PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower, extends losses to third day STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - PTT Pcl Thailand's top energy firm said on Tuesday it expected 2012 revenue growth of about 10 percent based on forecast economic growth in Thailand and stable oil prices. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.4350 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Alan Raybould)