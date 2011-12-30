BANGKOK, Dec 30 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Friday as a rally in U.S. stocks and positive sentiment elsewhere in Asia may bring some buyers back, although trade is likely to be thin in the last session of the year. The benchmark SET index edged down 0.4 percent to 1,023.91 on Thursday, extending its drop into a sixth session and hitting two-week lows. Local brokers sold shares for 1.2 billion baht ($37.79 million) while foreign investors bought shares for 338 million baht ($10.64 million), the Thai bourse said. Brokers put resistance for the main index at 1,030 and 1,035, with support at 1,020. "Positive external sentiment should be supportive to the local market. But selling by local funds that want to reserve cash may limit market gains," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand). The MSCI index of stocks outside Japan is down more than 18 percent this year, on track for its first annual loss since 2008. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0203 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1263.02 1.07% 13.380 USD/JPY 77.64 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9127 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1558.79 0.87% 13.390 US CRUDE 100.1 0.45% 0.450 DOW JONES 12287.04 1.12% 135.63 ASIA ADRS 112.63 1.31% 1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St rises, on track for slim gains in 2011 >Oil rises on shortcovering, market eyes Iran >FOREX-Euro clings to gains, China data eyed >TREASURIES-Prices gain on more worries over Europe >U.S. gold rebounds 1 pct to $1,557.4/oz - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.755 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)