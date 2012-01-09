BANGKOK, Jan 9 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound on Monday, with the strength of the oil market supporting energy shares but banks remaining weak because of the prospect of higher regulatory levies on deposits. On Friday, the benchmark SET index ended flat at 1,036.26, with banking shares edging up 0.4 percent as some investors bought back shares that has been sold heavily earlier in the week. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,040 and 1,045, with support at 1,030, brokers said. "Despite positive U.S. employment growth, markets still reflect concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. The weak euro trend will be negative for sentiment on risk assets," said broker Finansia Syrus Securities. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0208 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.81 -0.25% -3.250 USD/JPY 76.93 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9578 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1605 -0.74% -11.980 US CRUDE 100.91 -0.64% -0.650 DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78 ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Economy boosts Wall St in 2012's first week > Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries > FOREX-Euro off to a negative start; risks mount > Bonds rise on stocks, bets on Fed stimulus > Gold eases on firm dollar, euro zone fear - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)