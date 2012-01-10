BANGKOK, Jan 10 Thai stocks may move narrowly on Tuesday, with positive sentiment in Asian bourses lending support, but brokers expected weakness in big-cap bank and energy shares. On Monday, the SET index rose 0.8 percent to 1,044.84 after early weakness as bank shares recovered. The prospect of higher levies on deposits has hurt the outlook for banks but traders said the sector appeared oversold. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,050 and 1,054, with support at 1,035, brokers said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 1.07 percent at 0221 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0208 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1280.7 0.23% 2.890 USD/JPY 76.79 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9718 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1614.79 0.24% 3.900 US CRUDE 101.55 0.24% 0.240 DOW JONES 12392.69 0.27% 32.77 ASIA ADRS 116.36 0.49% 0.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St finishes up as earnings, euro zone eyed >Oil falls on euro zone concern, eyeing Iran >Euro bolstered by short squeeze; China data eyed >Belly of curve outperforms before supply >Gold inches up; euro zone concerns remain STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator by subscribers said on Monday it planned to spend more than 40 billion baht ($1.26 billion) over the next three years. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.76 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)