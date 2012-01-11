BANGKOK, Jan 11 Thai stocks are expected
to be range-bound on Wednesday, with government spending plans
bolstering optimism about profits in some sectors but the euro
zone debt crisis still a concern, despite some improvement in
markets elsewhere.
"Sentiment toward the euro zone debt problems should remain
weak but that could be cushioned by the government's spending
budget locally," said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit
Charoenmetachai.
On Tuesday, the SET index was up 0.8 percent at
1,053.04 as commodities-related shares rose after Brent crude
went up to $113 a barrel. Energy explorer PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl gained 1.1 percent.
Domestic institutions bought shares for 1.3 billion baht
($41 million) while foreign investors sold 1.8 billion baht ($57
million) of shares, stock exchange data showed.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,055 and 1,074,
with support at 1,043, brokers said.
Asian shares hit a one-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by
optimism about the world's top two economies and relief France
is not facing an imminent debt rating cut.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.1 percent by 0224 GMT.
- Kiatnakin Bank
Thailand's fifth-biggest car loan provider aims for loan
growth of at least 20 percent in 2012, when net profit should
rise due to continued demand from retail and small and
medium-sized business clients, a top executive said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)