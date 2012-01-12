BANGKOK, Jan 12 Thai stocks may be weak on Thursday as lower oil prices could encourage market players to cash in recent gains on energy shares, while bank shares could fall further due to expectations of poor fourth-quarter results to be released by next week. Energy shares have risen almost 4 percent this year in line with global oil prices. On Wednesday, the SET index edged down 0.13 percent to 1,051.63, led by banking stocks. The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold 245 million baht ($7.74 million) of shares. Support for the main index was seen at 1,048, with resistance at 1,058, broker Thanachart Securities said. Investors might look to buy on any market weakness, it said. "We 'underweight' banking shares ... There could be speculative buying at some support levels," it said. Asian shares were subdued and the euro hovered near a 16-month low on Thursday as worries about euro zone sovereign funding kept investors wary ahead of a Spanish debt sale that is seen as a key test of confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.23 percent, by 0211 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1292.48 0.03% 0.400 USD/JPY 76.88 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9107 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1641.89 0.07% 1.100 US CRUDE 101.3 0.43% 0.430 DOW JONES 12449.45 -0.10% -13.02 ASIA ADRS 118.50 0.17% 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends near 5-mo high before Europe test > U.S. gasoline futures test below 300-day moving avg > FOREX-Euro under the cosh; China inflation data eyed > Bonds gain as euro fears drive bid for safety > PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Spain auction, ECB loom STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - PTT PCL Thailand's top energy firm said it was interested in investing in a power plant at the Dawei project in Myanmar and was studying what fuel to use. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)