BANGKOK, Jan 13 Thai stocks are expected to move narrowly on Friday, helped by buying in recently beaten-down banks that could offset weak sentiment in energy stocks due to easing global oil prices. On Thursday, the SET index ended flat at 1,052.23, with banking shares outperforming, up 1.2 percent after losing almost 2 percent in the previous two sessions. Retail investors bought shares for 1.3 billion baht ($40.84 million), offsetting net foreign selling of 1.3 billion baht ($40.84 million) on the day, stock exchange data showed. Tisco Financial Group Pcl rose 2.9 percent on expectations of a good dividend for 2011. It reported a 13 percent increase in 2011 net profit to 3.3 billion baht but a 1 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 676 million baht. Brokers expect banks to report weak fourth-quarter results due to the impact of severe floods on bank loan growth, profit margins and fee income. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,056 and 1,060, with support at 1,049 and 1,047, broker Sicco Securities said. STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Thanachart Capital Pcl The financial firm expected 2011 net profit to fall from the 5.64 billion baht ($176 million) it made a year earlier due to flood-related costs, Thanachart Bank Chief Executive Somjate Moosirilert told reporters. ($1 = 31.83 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Alan Raybould)