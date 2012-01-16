BANGKOK, Jan 16 Thai stocks may fall on
Monday if investors sell banking stocks due to expectations of
poor fourth-quarter results to be reported this week, with the
prospect of higher levies on deposits clouding the outlook for
this year.
On Friday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.7 percent
to 1,044.81, led by banking shares, with foreign investors
selling stock worth a net 372 million baht ($11.70 million),
stock exchange data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,030, with
resistance at 1,050, said Charoen Iampathanatham, senior analyst
of KT Seamico Securites.
"The recent selling in banking shares has very much
reflected the concerns about the weak profits but sentiment in
banking shares should remain weak," Charoen said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)