BANGKOK, Jan 16 Thai stocks may fall on Monday if investors sell banking stocks due to expectations of poor fourth-quarter results to be reported this week, with the prospect of higher levies on deposits clouding the outlook for this year. On Friday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.7 percent to 1,044.81, led by banking shares, with foreign investors selling stock worth a net 372 million baht ($11.70 million), stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,030, with resistance at 1,050, said Charoen Iampathanatham, senior analyst of KT Seamico Securites. "The recent selling in banking shares has very much reflected the concerns about the weak profits but sentiment in banking shares should remain weak," Charoen said. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410 USD/JPY 76.82 -0.36% -0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8705 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1635.59 -0.24% -3.930 US CRUDE 98.78 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades > Oil falls on euro zone worries, posts weekly loss > Euro shaky after mass ratings downgrade, outlook poor > Bonds climb on expected euro-zone debt downgrades > Gold edges down as S&P downgrades fuel Europe worry - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.805 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)