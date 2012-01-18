BANGKOK, Jan 18 Thai stocks may ease on Wednesday as weak quarterly results may prompt investors to sell banking shares after Tuesday's rally, with risk aversion remaining high in Asia due to concern about Europe's debt crisis. On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index was up 1.88 percent at 1,056.54, led by big-cap energy and banking stocks. The Thai bourse said foreign investors bought shares for 1.57 billion baht ($49.41 million) in the session. The fall in the index should be limited to around 1,050 on the day, said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. "The market's rise on Tuesday was beyond our expectations. That was largely due to optimism about China. We do not expect good fund flows today but medium- and long-term investors could pile up shares again on any weakness," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). Among stocks to watch, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full year 2011 results after market close. Asian shares in general steadied on Wednesday after soothing economic data the day before, but the focus is returning to Europe, with Portugal testing investor confidence in a debt sale and Greece resuming talks on its debt restructuring. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.21 percent by 0236 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0117 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1293.67 0.36% 4.580 USD/JPY 76.75 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8583 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1648.89 -0.14% -2.300 US CRUDE 101.02 0.31% 0.310 DOW JONES 12482.07 0.48% 60.01 ASIA ADRS 118.51 0.44% 0.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rises but ends off highs as Citi sinks > Oil up on economic data, but Europe worry limits rise > FOREX-Euro off highs ahead of Portugal debt sale > TREASURIES-Long-dated prices gain on Fed purchases > PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,650/oz; euro zone eyed - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.775 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)