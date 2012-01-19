BANGKOK, Jan 19 Thai stocks may edge
higher on Thursday, tracking positive sentiment elsewhere in
Asia, with investors keeping an eye on annual results that are
starting to flow in.
On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index was down 0.46
percent at 1,051.64, led by energy shares. Domestic institutions
sold shares worth a net 1.2 billion baht ($37.78 million), stock
exchange data showed.
Foreign investors bought shares for 1.88 billion baht
($59.19 million) in the session, adding to their net buying of
1.57 billion baht ($49.43 million) in the previous session.
Brokers expected further fund flows to the Thai market, with
resistance for the main index seen at 1,070 and support at
1,050.
"Global sentiment appears to be improving and that could
support stock markets," said Charoen Iampathanatham, senior
analyst of KT Seamico Securities.
"It's the reporting season of Thai firms and the
fourth-quarter results will not be that impressive becaue of the
impact of floods. But the outlook this year is better and should
be supportive," he said.
Asian shares elsewhere rose to a two-month high and the
euro firmed on Thursday after news that the International
Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 0.8 percent at 0212 GMT.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0113 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1308.04 1.11% 14.370
USD/JPY 76.74 -0.07% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8879 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1661.59 0.13% 2.130
US CRUDE 101.29 0.70% 0.700
DOW JONES 12578.95 0.78% 96.88
ASIA ADRS 120.13 1.37% 1.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St gains 1 pct as IMF gives Europe hope
>Oil falls as weak demand outlook trumps IMF hopes
>Euro enjoys short squeeze; Aussie eyes jobs data
>Bond prices fall as euro optimism spurs risk rally
>PRECIOUS-Gold steady; IMF funding hopes support
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 31.76 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)