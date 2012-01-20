BANGKOK, Jan 20 Thai stocks may open
higher on Friday, helped by positive sentiment elsewhere in
Asia, with a rise in global oil prices helping heavyweight
energy shares, brokers said.
On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.7
percent to 1,058.94, led by energy shares such as PTT Pcl
and PTT Global Chemical Pcl.
Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 2.23 billion
baht ($70.40 million) while foreign investors sold shares worth
2.76 billion baht ($87.13 million), stock exchange data showed.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,072, with
support at 1,050, broker Asia Plus Securities said.
"The positive market momentum should continue and energy
shares may lead the market up today," said Therdsak
Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.
Banks could be weak because the reporting season is under
way and they are expected to release unfavourable fourth-quarter
results, he said.
Among the stocks to watch is Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
, Thailand's fourth-largest lender. It reported an 11
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday fuelled by
strong loan growth and higher fee income, but it was below
analysts' forecast.
Top lender Bangkok Bank is due to report after the
close on Friday.
Asian shares extended their gains to fresh two-month highs
on Friday as solid euro zone sovereign debt sales and signs of
Greece moving closer to a vital debt-swap deal eased concerns
over Europe's refinancing capability and boosted risk appetite.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.6 percent by 0133 GMT.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1314.5 0.49% 6.460
USD/JPY 77.12 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9753 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1656.79 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 100.5 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 12623.98 0.36% 45.03
ASIA ADRS 121.40 1.06% 1.27
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St rises on bank results, but Google sinks late
>Brent crude rises on euro zone optimism
>Euro cheered by Spain's debt auction; China data next
>U.S. inflation bond sale fetches negative yield
>Gold dips on weak U.S. data, near 5-week high
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 31.675 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)