BANGKOK, March 20 Thai stocks may edge up on Tuesday with strong foreign buying interest boosting big caps after another rise on Wall Street. On Monday, the benchmark SET index erased early gains to end flat at 1,189.50. It climbed at one point to 1,201.61, the highest since July 15, 1996. Foreign investors bought shares for a net 3.3 billion baht ($107 million) while retail investors sold shares worth 2.2 billion baht ($72 million), the bourse said. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,200, with support at 1,188, said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai. "The fund flows into emerging markets should continue to be a key driver of the market. But it looks like the market is pricey at this level, so I think overall sentiment will be a little bit cautious," he said. The dollar fell on Tuesday as easing fears about the threat posed to the euro zone by Greece diminished the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.48 percent at 0225 GMT, after inching higher earlier. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Italian-Thai Development Pcl Thailand's biggest building contractor said it planned to issue new shares to existing shareholders and in private placement. It said it would not pay a dividend for 2011. ($1 = 30.725 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn)