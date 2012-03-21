BANGKOK, March 21 Thai stocks may edge down on
Wednesday in line with losses elsewhere in Asia, with a fall in
global oil prices likely to depress energy shares, which have a
big weighting in the main index.
Asian shares slipped as fresh concerns about China's
economic slowdown dampened investors' risk appetite, which has
been rising because of the brighter outlook for the U.S.
economy.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was
down 0.22 percent at 0156 GMT.
On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index ended the day up
0.6 percent at 1,196.60, with top telecoms firm Advanced Info
Service Pcl gaining 2.3 percent thanks to demand for
stocks with a good dividend yield.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.32 billion
baht ($43 million) but institutional investors sold shares worth
808 million baht ($26 million), the bourse said.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,178, with
resistance at 1,200, said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior
analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.
"I think the market needs to consolidate after its run to
the 1,200 level, where there's a bit of resistance ... The oil
price weakness will affect energy shares. Overseas markets are
also pulling down, so sentiment is not favourable," he said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)