BANGKOK, March 22 Thai stocks are expected to move narrowly on Thursday, with players locking in profits after the market hit its highest level in nearly 16 years, but telecom shares might attract investors due to expectations about new 3G licences. The benchmark SET index rose 0.93 percent to 1,207.67 on Wednesday, with foreign investors buying shares worth 1.76 billion baht ($57.25 million), the bourse said. Investors bought telecom shares, with the second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl, climbing nearly 6 percent. A telecoms regulator said an auction for 3G licences would take place in September or October. The SET index's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 76.63 on Wednesday, up from 74.02 on Tuesday and 72.16 on Monday. A level above 70 indicates the market is overbought. Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,210 and 1,215, with 1,200 now a support level, said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. "The key for the market to rise further is the scale of foreign inflows. But at this point, I think the market upside would be more limited," he said. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs > Oil rises as US inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge > Euro nurses losses; China flash PMI in focus > Prices rise on lack of supply, Fed buying > Gold ticks up; China, euro zone data eyed STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl The power producer has not abandoned plans to build a power plant in Dawei in Myanmar and will decide on the fuel type in two or three months, a senior executive said on Wednesday. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.74 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn)