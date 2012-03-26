BANGKOK, March 26 Thai stocks are expected to
move in a narrow range on Monday, supported by strength in U.S.
stocks.
"Stocks may edge up but within a limited range today, since
there aren't any significant shifts in foreign markets," said
Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,201 to
1,204, with support at 1,184, analysts said.
On Friday, the SET index rose 0.29 percent to 1,194.44, with
foreign investors buying shares worth a net 448.3 million baht
($14.57 million) after 1.4 billion baht ($45.49 million) on
Thursday.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0221 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1397.11 0.31% 4.330
USD/JPY 82.73 0.39% 0.320
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2496 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD 1663.39 0.08% 1.250
US CRUDE 106.59 -0.26% -0.280
DOW JONES 13080.73 0.27% 34.59
ASIA ADRS 128.91 0.15% 0.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> U.S. market bounces back from 3-day losing streak
> Oil rises on drop in Iranian crude exports
> Euro holds near 3-wk high, Aussie finds support
> Bond prices rise again after last week's rout
> Gold edges up as dollar weakness persists
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)