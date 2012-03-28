BANGKOK, March 28 Thai shares are expected to
move in a narrow range on Wednesday but inflows of foreign funds
may provide support, analysts said.
"The market still has its momentum, despite a slowdown in
foreign markets. We might also see some profit-taking this
morning," said Charoen Iampattanatham, an analyst with KT Zmico
Securities.
"There are still large flows of funds into the market. We
still continue to see a rise in foreign buying and this should
help support the market," he added.
On Tuesday, the SET index rose 1.6 percent to 1,207.29, with
foreign investors buying shares worth a net 2.47 billion
baht($80 million) after 1.09 billion ($36 million) on Monday.
Analysts put resistance on the main index at 1,215
to 1,226, with support at 1,200.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0226 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1412.52 -0.28% -3.990
USD/JPY 83.03 -0.19% -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1925 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1679.29 -0.04% -0.750
US CRUDE 106.78 -0.51% -0.550
DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33% -43.90
ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02% -0.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter's end near
>Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs
>Euro falls to session low vs dollar on Bernanke
>Bonds rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy
>Gold hovers around $1,680, eyes on dollar
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- PTT Plc
Media reported that the largest firm listed on the stock
exchange was considering listing its businesses in other ASEAN
countries, starting with its palm oil operations in Indonesia.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)