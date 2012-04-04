BANGKOK, April 4 Thai stocks are expected to track losses in regional markets on Wednesday and energy counters may come under selling pressure because of weaker global oil prices, brokers said. On Tuesday, the SET index rose 1 percent to 1,211.07, with foreign investors net buyers of 2.6 billion baht ($84.42 million) of shares, while retail invstors were net sellers of 2.85 billion baht ($92.53 million), the bourse said. Support on the main index was seen at 1,205 and 1,200, with resistance at 1,216, brokers said. "The market should see some profit-taking after good gains yesterday. I don't think there's much to drive it up today," said Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at broker CIMB Securities (Thailand). Among stocks to watch, industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl was expected to fall as it traded ex-dividend. For the company statement, click Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed > Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes > USD holds gains in wake of Fed, Spain & ECB eyed > 10-year notes extend price losses, fall a point > Gold edges up after sell-off on fading easing hopes STOCKS TO WATCH: - Bangchak Petroleum Pcl The refiner aimed to produce an average 96,000 barrels per day in 2012, up from 85,000 bpd a year earlier, President Anusorn Sangnumnuan told reporters. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (1 = 30.80 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould)