BANGKOK, April 10 Thai stocks are expected to move in a tight range on Tuesday, with investors moving to the sidelines in a holiday shortened week, but recently beaten down big caps such as banks will attract bargain hunters, brokers said. On Thursday, the benchmark SET index fell 1.3 percent to a three-week low of 1,182.41 in profit-taking before a four-day weekend. Foreign investors sold a net 77 million baht ($2.49 million) worth of shares, while retail investors were net buyers at 1.4 billion baht ($45.14 million), the bourse said. Thai stock market has another short week this week. It will be closed on April 13-16 for the Songkran holiday. Support for the main index was seen at 1,175, with resistance at 1,188, said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand). "The market should be a bit volatile today ... We will probably see the main index push into positive territory as there are still no signs of negative fund flows," he said. Several brokers advised selective buying in banks on expectations of strong first-quarter results due out later this month. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Chris Lewis)