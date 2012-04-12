BANGKOK, April 12 Thai stocks are expected to be
range-bound on Thursday as gains in U.S. stocks overnight lure
bargain hunters, but broad market sentiment is seen subdued
ahead of a national holiday.
The market will be closed on April 13-16 for the Songkran
holiday.
On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.95
percent to a four week low of 1,154.49, weighed down by losses
in big caps, with PTT Pcl, the biggest firm by market
value, dropping 2.3 percent.
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 3.5 billion
baht ($113 million) while retail investors bought shares for 4.5
billion baht ($145.35 million), stock exchange data showed.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,162, with
support at 1,150 and 1,144, said Globlex Securities senior
analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.
"The market is going to try to rebound a little bit after
gains of U.S. stocks ... Technically, signs are quite weak and
the index will probably head lower later in the session," he
said.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars
> Oil up as drop in US fuel stocks sparks rebound
> Yen off highs, euro edges up as Spain worries ease
> U.S. debt selloff could continue Thursday
> Gold edges up on euro as Spain fear eases
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Thailand's economy is likely to expand by 5.5 to 6.5
percent this year, the state planning agency said on Wednesday,
sticking to a forecast made in February, as business and
industry recover from devastating floods late last year.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 30.96 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Ed Lane)