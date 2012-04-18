BANGKOK, April 18 Thai stocks may rise on Wednesday in line with other regional bourses, but gains could be capped by profit-taking by foreign investors. U.S. stocks scored their biggest gain in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell. "Thai shares should be supported by other rising foreign bourses," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities. Still, "follow-through selling force by foreign investors were likely to weigh on the market and cap the rises as they expected to keep taking profit." Foreign investors began to sell Thai stocks late last week, liquidating shares worth 6 billion baht ($1.17 billion) in the three trading sessions since April 11. Thai financial markets were closed for the Songkran festival holiday April 13 to April 16. The selling by overseas funds when the markets reopened on Tuesday dragged the SET index down 0.79 percent to finish at 1,160.23. Therdsak said resistance for the main index was seen at 1,178, while support was pegged at 1,150. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rallies on earnings, Europe helps > US crude jumps, Brent lags, spread narrows > Yen pressured as risk currencies stage bounce > Bonds ease on Spain debt demand, stock gains > Gold off one-week low after Spanish debt sale - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.7900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)