BANGKOK, April 20 Thai stocks are expected to
move in a narrow range on Friday, following a dip in offshore
markets on nerves about the strength of economic recovery, but
the local index may post a rise if foreign buying pick up,
brokers said.
U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor
market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors.
"If there is continuous foreign buying, then the index has a
chance of rising against the weakened global market ... there is
a chance for the index to weaken, but nothing too severe," said
Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities
(Thailand).
He also expected Thai shares to move in a narrow range after
a sharp rise yesterday, as prices in the banking sector jumped
in response to better-than-expected first-quarter earnings from
the country's two major banking firms.
On Thursday, the SET index rose 1.48 percent to
1,185.34, with foreign investors buying shares worth 1.34
billion baht ($43.40 million), up from 1.04 billion baht ($33.68
million)on Wednesday.
The main index is expected to find resistance at 1,190 to
1,195, with support at 1,180, analysts said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0220 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1376.92 -0.59% -8.220
USD/JPY 81.63 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9612 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1641.24 -0.08% -1.240
US CRUDE 102.48 0.21% 0.270
DOW JONES 12964.10 -0.53% -68.65
ASIA ADRS 126.36 -0.06% -0.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St falls on weak data, Qualcomm drags
>Crude steady, gasoline down as supply worries ease
>Dovish BOJ dogs yen; euro survives French scare
>Bonds rise as data supports easy monetary policy
>Gold inches lower; euro zone worry, US data weigh
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Kasikornbank Pcl
Thailand's fourth-largest lender said it is confident that
it will achieve its 2012 loan growth target of 8-9 percent on
the assumption that the country's economy should grow 5 percent
this year, Chief Executive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told
reporters.
- Tisco Financial Group Pcl
The financial firm said expects second-quarter loan growth
to be higher than the first quarter as recovery in the economy
boosts domestic consumption.
($1 = 30.88 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Richard Pullin)