BANGKOK, April 24 Thai stocks are expected to
fall on Tuesday in line with losses in Europe and the U.S.,
while weaker global oil prices may also weigh on the important
energy sector.
"We believe that the market will continue to edge down
today, and probably will for the rest of this month," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).
He expected to see quick profit-taking by investors, They
they remain cautious, not expecting the market to move any
higher today after the main index tested 1,200 on Monday, adding
that negative offshore issues will continue to depress the
market.
"Overseas factors such as the Dow Jones, the European
market, and oil prices are not likely to help accomodate gains
in Thai stocks," Parin added.
On Monday, the SET index fell 0.44 percent to
1,189.35, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net
796.68 million baht ($25.71 million), after 1.22 billion baht
($39.37 million) on Friday.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,190 to 1,195,
with support at 1,180, analysts said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0225 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1366.94 -0.84% -11.590
USD/JPY 81.1 -0.07% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9366 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1637.71 0.00% 0.080
US CRUDE 103.23 0.12% 0.110
DOW JONES 12927.17 -0.78% -102.09
ASIA ADRS 124.42 -1.54% -1.95
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower
>Oil dips on euro zone worry, N. Sea supports
>Euro subdued, Aussie eyes inflation data
>Bonds rise as European political turmoil stirs fears
>Gold steady; rising euro zone worries weigh
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Eric Meijer.)