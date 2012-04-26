BANGKOK, April 26 Thai stocks may be range-bound with a positive bias on Thursday after early gains in stocks elsewhere in Asia, with energy counters likely to receive a boost from higher global oil prices. On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index ended up 0.13 percent at 1,201.36, climbing at one point to a three-week high of 1,204.73. Retail investors bought shares worth a net 553 million baht ($17.87 million), while foreign investors sold a net 911 million baht ($29.44 million), the bourse said. Borkers said resistance for the main index was seen at 1,215, with support at 1,200 and 1,180. Market gains would be limited as players were cautious of foreign selling, said Charoen Iampathanatham, senior analyst at KT Seamico Securities. "Overall, we think the market may rise further with buying coming after earnings results and a healthy domestic economy still supportive," he said. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance > Oil gains with Wall St, shrugs off US stock build > Dollar falls prey to dovish Fed, NZD resilient > Long-dated prices fall as Fed holds off new QE > Gold ticks down after Fed, equities curb losses STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Siam Cement Pcl Thailand's top industrial conglomerate on Wednesday reported that its quarterly earnings fell by a third as a weak petrochemical margins outweighed rising demand for cement and building materials for post-flood reconstruction. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.945 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Chris Lewis)