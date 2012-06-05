BANGKOK, June 5 Thai stocks may rise on Tuesday, with a strong oil market lending support to energy shares and on hopes that European policymakers and the wider G7 will take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis bolstered sentiment in Asia. On Friday, the benchmark SET index dropped 2.3 percent to 1,115.19 as worries about the deepening euro zone debt crisis and China's slowing economy prompted selling ahead of a three-day weekend. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,130, with support at 1,100, brokers said. "The market may do well on the back of positive regional markets but it could also be a little bit weak later. I expect some selling too because we missed losses in the region on Monday," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities. At 0244 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2 percent, after tumbling 2 percent during Monday's sell-off which had been sparked by last week's weak U.S. jobs data. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > S&P 500 ends flat but Europe, U.S. data still drag > Oil up on hopes action near on economic growth > Euro extends rebound as bears trim bets ahead of G7 call > Bonds dip as historic low yields prompt profit-taking > Gold ticks up before emergency G7 talks - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.9 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Anand Basu)