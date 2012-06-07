BANGKOK, June 7 Thai stocks are set to open higher on Thursday after talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes of further monetary stimulus lifted Wall Street and stock markets elsewhere in Asia, but domestic political concerns will likely keep investors wary. On Wednesday, Thailand's benchmark SET index rose 1.7 percent to 1,117.95, snapping its two-session losing streak as banking shares rose after losses. Domestic institutions and brokers bought shares worth a net $42.25 million and $52.10 million, respectively, stock exchange data showed. The market reported net foreign selling for three consecutive sessions to Wednesday for a combined $143 million, data showed. Technically, the index was seen holding up well above 1,130, said Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at CIMB Securities (Thailand). "I think gains in overseas markets and hopes about Europe should help hold up the market sentiment here," he said. Asian shares rose on Thursday on signs European policymakers were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks and amid growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus if major economies deteriorate further. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.9 percent at 0226 GMT. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St climbs 2 pct on talk of Spain solution > Brent crude above $100 on euro zone hopes, Fed > Euro buoyant, Aussie dollar eyes jobs data > US Treasuries dip as easing talk hurts safety bid > Gold firms on easing hopes; eyes on Bernanke - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.48 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Sunil Nair)