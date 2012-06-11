BANGKOK, June 11 Thai stocks are set to follow
gains elsewhere in Asia on Monday after euro zone finance
ministers agreed to a rescue package of up to $125 billion for
Spain's banks, and with energy shares recovering along with oil
prices.
On Friday, Thai SET index erased early falls and
closed 0.8 percent higher at 1,127.10, with foreign investors
buying shares for 207 million baht ($6.53 million), stock
exchange data showed.
The benchmark index could also find support from
bargain-hunting in large caps, with resistance for the index
seen at 1,140 and support at 1,110, brokers said.
"The market will probably move up further today. I think a
rescue package for Spain will help support market sentiment in
the near term," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at
broker Asia Plus Securities.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was trading up 1.5 percent by 0205 GMT.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
MARKET SUMMARY
> US STOCKS: Futures gain 1 pct on Spain aid deal
> Crude oil rises $2 on Spain rescue, Iran
> Euro jumps above $1.26 on Spain bank relief
> U.S. Treasury bond futures tumble on Spain relief
> Gold firms as Spain deal weighs on dollar
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 31.705 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)