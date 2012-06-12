BANGKOK, June 12 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Tuesday, in line with markets across Asia, as relief over the EU bailout of Spain's banks turned into worries about its debt, prompting profit-taking after prices has risen for the past four sessions. On Monday, the benchmark SET index posted its biggest daily gain in eight months, finishing up 2.8 percent at 1,158.07. A flurry of short covering boosted large cap shares, with top energy firm PTT Pcl jumping 3.7 percent. Brokers bought shares worth $73 million while foreign investors sold shares for $18.5 million, stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,150 and 1,147, with resistance at 1,164, said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai. "We will probably see some selling today ... The foreign selling yesterday was a bit of a negative sign and stocks are down in Asia this morning," he said. Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on Tuesday as a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe will be halted. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.72 percent at 0208 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Spain bailout rally brief as Wall St slides > Brent crude slips more than $1 on euro zone debt fears > Euro on back foot as Spanish bank worries weigh > Prices gain as Spain disappointment spurs safety bid > Gold edges down; safe-haven appeal limits losses STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) The utility firm planned to spend about 17-18 billion baht ($536-568 million) to build new 900-megawatt Khanom power plant in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, President Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.6 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn; editing by Miral Fahmy)