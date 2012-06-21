BANGKOK, June 21 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0145 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1355.69 -0.17% -2.290
USD/JPY 79.59 0.16% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6418 -- -0.008
SPOT GOLD 1601.55 -0.24% -3.830
US CRUDE 80.63 -1.01% -0.820
DOW JONES 12824.39 -0.10% -12.94
ASIA ADRS 117.69 0.22% 0.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle, commodities down as Fed
disappoints
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Malaysia is near a record high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Local media reported PTT Exploration and Production's
executive vice-president for international assets Somporn
Vongvuthipornchai said the company is seeking foreign partners
to work with in Myanmar investments. [ID: nL3E8HL0AL]
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St edges down in volatile post-Fed trade
> Most bonds slip, 30-yr up as Fed extends buying
> Dollar resilient after Fed largess, China data eyed
> Gold falls for 3rd day, Fed disappoints
> Oil hits 18-month low as stockpiles rise, Fed disappoints
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)