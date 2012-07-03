BANGKOK, July 3 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0205 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.51 0.25% 3.350
USD/JPY 79.59 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5953 -- 0.008
SPOT GOLD 1597.2 0.03% 0.520
US CRUDE 83.77 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07% -8.70
ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26% 0.31
THAI STOCKS 1188.74 +1.42% +16.63
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up as weak factory data boost Fed
hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL
The power producer told the stock exchange that its newly
acquired solar power project SPP Five Co. Ltd. had started
commercial operation since June 22.
-- ROJANA INDUSTRIAL PARK PCL
The industrial estate developer said it planned to spend 4
billion baht ($127 million) on developing its industrial estate
in the eastern province of Prachin Buri to meet rising demand of
automotive and electronics manufacturers.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise
> Bonds rise on global growth worries
> Euro & USD fall prey to weak data, Aussie eyes RBA
> Gold flat; easing eyed after downbeat data
> Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
($1 = 31.595 baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)