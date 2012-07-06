BANGKOK, July 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1367.58 -0.47% -6.440 USD/JPY 79.95 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5884 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1604.6 0.02% 0.270 US CRUDE 86.62 -0.69% -0.600 DOW JONES 12896.67 -0.36% -47.15 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -1.10% -1.33 THAI STOCKS 1201.80 +0.64% +7.65 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pressured by growth worries despite stimulus, focus on US jobs SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise in rangebound session; property leads S'pore STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL Thailand's largest petrochemicals maker plans to invest $11 billion by 2020 to expand production capacity, with a focus on high-margin speciality and green products, its chief executive said. MARKET NEWS > Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report > Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates > Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next > Gold inches up ahead of US jobs report > Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)