BANGKOK, July 10 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1352.46 -0.16% -2.220
USD/JPY 79.52 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5202 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1587.45 0.05% 0.800
US CRUDE 85.15 -0.98% -0.840
DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28% -36.18
ASIA ADRS 117.45 -0.72% -0.85
THAI STOCKS 1186.95 -1.09% -13.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
The energy firm said production of crude oil from the Te
Giac Trang Field of Vietnam 16-1 project is expected to increase
to 55,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter
this year from 41,000 bpd.
PTT Exploration and Production extended for a second time
the deadline for investors to accept its $1.9 billion offer for
gas explorer Cove Energy, as it waits for rival suitor
Shell RDSa.L to make its next move.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)