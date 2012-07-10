BANGKOK, July 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1352.46 -0.16% -2.220 USD/JPY 79.52 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5202 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1587.45 0.05% 0.800 US CRUDE 85.15 -0.98% -0.840 DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28% -36.18 ASIA ADRS 117.45 -0.72% -0.85 THAI STOCKS 1186.95 -1.09% -13.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares nudge up, gains seen capped before China data SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth concerns STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL The energy firm said production of crude oil from the Te Giac Trang Field of Vietnam 16-1 project is expected to increase to 55,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter this year from 41,000 bpd. PTT Exploration and Production extended for a second time the deadline for investors to accept its $1.9 billion offer for gas explorer Cove Energy, as it waits for rival suitor Shell RDSa.L to make its next move. MARKET NEWS >Wall St slips on global economic worries >Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus >Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of more China data >Gold retains gains; China trade data eyed >Brent dips below $99 as Norway intervenes; China data eyed >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)