BANGKOK, July 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1341.47 -0.81% -10.990
USD/JPY 79.32 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.51 -- 0.008
SPOT GOLD 1573.96 0.40% 6.270
US CRUDE 84.35 0.52% 0.440
DOW JONES 12653.12 -0.65% -83.17
ASIA ADRS 115.77 -1.43% -1.68
THAI STOCKS 1204.42 +1.47% +17.47
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease as growth downturn fuels earnings
worries
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand lead regional gains
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PCL
The hospital firm told the exchange it sold a 24.99 percent
stake in Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl and would use the
proceeds for further expansions.
It said the sale of 498.75 million shares in Bangkok Chain
at an average price of 9.15 baht was worth 4.56 billion baht as
against its acquisition cost of 3.53 billion baht.
For the company statement, click
MARKET NEWS
> More profit warnings hit Wall Street
> Prices inch up as safety bid overcomes supply
> Euro wallows around two-yr lows against dollar
> Gold edges up after tumbling on euro zone worries
> Oil falls as Norway strike ends, China's imports slip
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)