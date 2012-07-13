BANGKOK, July 13 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1334.76 -0.5% -6.690
USD/JPY 79.36 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4693 -- -0.008
SPOT GOLD 1570.34 -0.01% -0.150
US CRUDE 85.8 -0.33% -0.280
DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25% -31.26
ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16% -2.51
THAI STOCKS 1193.13 -1.29% -15.54
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares guarded before China data; Moody's
cuts Italy
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most snap two-day winning streak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Oil major Shell extended for a fourth time the
deadline for Cove shareholders to accept its $1.8
billion offer, continuing to leave the door open for it to trump
a higher bid from a rival suitor as the takeover battle enters
its final stages.
Shell has been vying against Thai group PTT Exploration &
Production for control of Cove since February, as the two fight
for access to Cove's stake in huge gas fields off the coast of
Mozambique.
MARKET NEWS
>Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss
>Safe-haven bidding pushes yields near historic lows
>Italy downgrade weighs on euro as China risk looms
>Gold inches down on Europe worries, Fed stimulus outlook
>Brent ends above $101 on US Iran sanctions, supply woes
>Thai press digest
>Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)