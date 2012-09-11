BANGKOK, Sept 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61% -8.840
USD/JPY 78.18 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6506 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1730.53 0.33% 5.740
US CRUDE 96.28 -0.27% -0.260
DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35
ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease ahead German ruling, Fed
meeting
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low
STOCKS TO WATCH
SEAFCO PCL
The builder said on Monday it has been awarded five
contracts in the third quarter with total value of 109.36
million baht ($3.52 million).
MARKET NEWS
> Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs
> Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries
> Euro off high, capped below 200-day average
> Gold ekes out gains; eyes on Fed, German ruling
> Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 31.08 Baht)
(Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)