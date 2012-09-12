BANGKOK, Sept 12 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0209 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.56 0.31% 4.480
USD/JPY 77.85 0.13% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.704 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1734.7 0.18% 3.060
US CRUDE 97.05 -0.12% -0.120
DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52% 69.07
ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94% 1.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up before German ruling,
Fed meeting
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
The company said on Tuesday it planned to hold an
extraordinary shareholders meeting in late October to approve a
$3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever.
The country's top oil and gas explorer expected to complete the
share sale before Dec. 20, it said in a statement.
SHIN CORPORATION PCL
Telecoms group Shin Corp said on Tuesday it is interested in
entering the bid for three digital TV channels next year and
expected the licences will cost around 2 billion baht ($64.33
million). The company said it is currently studying the
viability of the investment and will be able to conclude by the
end of this year.
MARKET NEWS
($1 = 31.09 Baht)
(Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Ram Mohan)