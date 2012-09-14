BANGKOK, Sept 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.99 1.63% 23.430 USD/JPY 77.55 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7351 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1773.31 0.40% 7.020 US CRUDE 98.9 0.60% 0.590 DOW JONES 13539.86 1.55% 206.51 ASIA ADRS 122.43 1.83% 2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, dollar stays pressured after Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia stocks STOCKS TO WATCH TRUE CORP PCL Thailand's third-largest telecoms operator said on Thursday that the company will be issuing bonds with an amount not exceeding 6 billion baht ($193.49 million) between Oct. 2-4, 2012. RATCHABURI ELECTRICITY GENERATING HOLDING PCL The country's biggest private electricity provider said on Thursday it planned to expand its production in renewable energy, and had taken 620 million baht ($19.99 million) in loan for the construction of a biomass power plant in Songkhla province (950 km south of Bangkok). MARKET NEWS > Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street > Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3 > Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache > Gold extends rally on Fed's new stimulus > Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.01 Baht) (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)