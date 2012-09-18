BANGKOK, Sept 18 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1461.19 -0.31% -4.580
USD/JPY 78.54 -0.18% -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8153 -- -0.028
SPOT GOLD 1755.69 -0.30% -5.260
US CRUDE 97.09 0.49% 0.470
DOW JONES 13553.10 -0.30% -40.27
ASIA ADRS 123.03 -1.28% -1.59
THAI STOCKS 1,278.54 0.19% 2.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, pause after Fed-led rally
SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after
Fed stimulus
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BANGKOK BANK PCL
Moody's assigns A3 to Bangkok Bank's US$ senior notes. The
outlook for the rating is stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+'
long-term issue rating on Monday to the proposed issue of U.S.
dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by Bangkok Bank.
(BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1).
Fitch Ratings has assigned Bangkok Bank's (BBL:
'BBB+'/Stable) proposed senior unsecured notes ratings of
'BBB+'. The notes are to be issued through BBL's Hong Kong
branch. The proceeds will be used for the bank's general
corporate purposes.
-- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL
General Electric Co has hired Morgan Stanley to
review its 33 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya, which could
potentially lead to a sale by the U.S. conglomerate of its near
$2.2 billion holding, sources familiar with the matter said.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drop
> Prices rebound from Friday's sharp sell-off
> Yen under pressure ahead of BOJ, euro near 4-month high
> Gold slips after commods sell-off, off 7-mth high
> Oil plunges in rapid afternoon selloff
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)