BANGKOK, Oct 1 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1440.67 -0.45% -6.480
USD/JPY 77.92 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1764.99 -0.32% -5.700
US CRUDE 91.57 -0.67% -0.620
DOW JONES 13437.13 -0.36% -48.84
ASIA ADRS 120.34 -1.12% -1.36
THAI STOCKS 1,298.79 0.99% 12.68
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, oil fall on Spain, growth worries
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after
Moody's downgrade
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL, TOTAL ACCESS
COMMUNICATION PCL, TRUE CORPORATION PCL
Thailand's top three mobile operators submitted applications
on Friday to join the long-awaited auction for 3G licences, a
crucial step in reforming the $7 billion sector that will enable
operators to drive revenues from fast-growing data services.
-- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL
Fitch Ratings says that Bank of Ayudhya's ratings are not
immediately affected by major shareholder GE Capital
International Holdings Corporation's (GECIH) divestment of a 7.6
percent stake in the bank to institutional investors.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)