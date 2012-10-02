BANGKOK, Oct 2 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0146 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1444.49 0.27% 3.820 USD/JPY 78.05 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6215 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1778.29 0.25% 4.500 US CRUDE 92.46 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13515.11 0.58% 77.98 ASIA ADRS 120.39 0.04% 0.05 THAI STOCKS 1299.71 0.07% 0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro, Aussie steady after US data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak in light volume, Malaysia outperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- SANSIRI PCL The housing firm raised its revenue target for the year to 40 billion baht from 36 billion baht due to new housing projects, the company said in a statement MARKET NEWS > Wall St kicks off October with modest gains > Bond prices up as stocks fade, data selloff subsides > Euro squeezed higher, RBA keeps AUD bulls nervous > Gold edges towards 11-month high on weak dollar > Oil ends down on weak growth signals in Europe, Asia > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap) (viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; 66 2 648 9733; Reuters Messaging: viparat.jantraprapaweth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)