BANGKOK, Oct 3 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0136 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1445.75 0.09% 1.260
USD/JPY 78.23 0.12% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.606 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1772.79 -0.12% -2.210
US CRUDE 91.54 -0.38% -0.350
DOW JONES 13482.36 -0.24% -32.75
ASIA ADRS 120.13 -0.22% -0.26
THAI STOCKS 1305.66 0.46% 5.95
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks flat, euro up as Spain bailout in
focus
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits
16-year high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BERLI JUCKER PCL
The commercial conglomerate expected to conclude its
acquisition of a retail and distribution centre in Vietnam in
the fourth quarter, a company senior official told Reuters.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Edited by G. Ram Mohan)
(viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; 66 2 648 9733;
Reuters Messaging:
viparat.jantraprapaweth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)