BANGKOK, Oct 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0136 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1445.75 0.09% 1.260 USD/JPY 78.23 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.606 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1772.79 -0.12% -2.210 US CRUDE 91.54 -0.38% -0.350 DOW JONES 13482.36 -0.24% -32.75 ASIA ADRS 120.13 -0.22% -0.26 THAI STOCKS 1305.66 0.46% 5.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks flat, euro up as Spain bailout in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits 16-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- BERLI JUCKER PCL The commercial conglomerate expected to conclude its acquisition of a retail and distribution centre in Vietnam in the fourth quarter, a company senior official told Reuters. MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips on Spain, earnings worries > Prices edge up, jobs data in focus > Euro hampered by Spain; AUD bruised by rate cut > Gold ends flat near 2012 high, US payrolls eyed > Oil falls on economic concerns, supply fears limit drop (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Edited by G. Ram Mohan)